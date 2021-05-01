Kauai health officials identify 2 restaurants and 2 events as sources of COVID-19 clusters

Department of Health officials have traced the source of multiple clusters of COVID-19 transmission to two Lihue restaurants on Kauai, where cases have spiked in the last few weeks and were up to 16 Saturday with 66 active cases.

Infectious persons also attended two events, one in Lihue and one in Kapaa.

“A number of our recent new COVID cases spent time at Rob’s Good Times Grill in Lihue and/or Troy’s Bar in Lihue between April 16 and 29, and we have evidence that disease transmission took place, Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer, said.

Anyone who was at either establishment from April 16 to April 29 may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the disease and are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.

The Health Department said persons infected with COVID-19 attended on April 24 the Ekolu Mea Nui drive-in concert at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue and the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort Brunch Babes show in Kapaa April 17 and 18.

Although COVID-19 guidelines were in place at both events, health officials encourage those who attended the events to be tested.