Race is on to fill Maui’s District 7 Senate seat vacated by J. Kalani English

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring.

    Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring.

Maui County Democrats are already jockeying to fill the seat left vacant by J. Kalani English, who announced Tuesday that he was retiring from his two-decade career in the Senate to tend to ongoing health problems that have resulted from a November coronavirus infection. Read more

