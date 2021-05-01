comscore Pearl City softball team accepts gift from Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City softball team accepts gift from Kapolei

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hospitality went one step too far for the Kapolei Hurricanes, who committed two costly errors in the seventh inning as Pearl City rallied for a 4-3 win on Friday afternoon. Read more

