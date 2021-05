Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no denying that 2020 was an unprecedented year. Just before the pandemic shut down Hawaii’s economy, Biki, Honolulu’s large-scale bikeshare system, was poised to deliver on its goal of 4 million rides in 2020. By March 2020, more than 3,150,000 Biki trips, with about two-thirds of these taken by residents.

In fact, Biki was ranked as No. 6 among bikeshare system in the nation by the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) in 2019 and 2018, only behind very populated cities such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston, as well as the District of Columbia. In 2019, riders spent 22 million minutes and rode 2.7 million miles on Biki. The new program was proving its mettle AND showing that Honolulu wants to bike again.

Then COVID-19 arrived. Despite the statewide shutdown, Biki continued to operate 24/7 as an essential service to support residents with a safer public transportation option for grocery, pharmacy and other needs. Biki also provided a socially distant exercise option. According to a 2020 Biki Member Survey, 79% of respondents said they continued to ride Biki as they considered it the safest form of public transportation during the pandemic.

Sanitation efforts increased, with the Biki Crew spending more than 3,700 hours cleaning and disinfecting equipment between April and January.

The drop-off in school activity and tourism arrivals on Oahu dramatically impacted Biki. The pandemic brought a steep 68% decrease in Biki trips early in the pandemic and an overall 45% decrease in ridership for the entire period. Biki had planned cuts in the initial months but kept operating out of recognition of its role as an affordable and safe transportation service during the lockdowns.

However, the limited Paycheck Protection Program grants did not fully backfill Biki’s losses. The Biki staff was kept on half-time, but staffing and operations were reduced to the bare minimum after exhausting all options.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Biki hard. Without additional financial support from the community, it will not survive much longer.

Compared with 2019 revenues from fare-paying customers, 2020 revenues have decreased by nearly half. The first seven Biki Stops were recently removed from service. Additional removals of up to 50 more stops may occur within the next few months. Such decommissioning may occur as often as weekly and may be difficult to reverse once momentum begins.

All possible measures to sustain Biki have been exhausted. Biki now faces the potential of closure very soon if our community leaders fail to act immediately.

Biki’s benefits to local residents make this rideshare program worth saving. For instance, 58% of members reported saving money when they adopted Biki for mobility, 57% have exercised more, 30% have lost weight riding Biki, and 79% of Biki members use Biki for fitness. Biki also offers environmental benefits. Half of Biki members reported driving less, and 11% reported reducing the number of cars in their household thanks to their frequent Biki use.

Biki is a vital part of our local community and lifestyle. It is also an important step toward sustainable transportation options that eases traffic congestion on Honolulu’s roadways while helping the environment. Oahu needs to double down on Biki to successfully accomplish its voter-mandated Climate Action Plan outcomes and thus save our ‘aina.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently reported that of the 170 U.S. cities served by bikeshare or e-scooter systems, 46 were left without service due to closures caused by the economic impact of the pandemic. Honolulu cannot let itself become part of that statistic. Please help by urging Mayor Rick Blangiardi and your City Council member to save Biki!

Todd Boulanger is executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit that manages Biki.