K-Drama: Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn featured on KBFD series

Congratulations to veteran actress Yuh-jung Youn for her award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in “Minari” as the eccentric grandmother Soon-ja. Youn is the first Korean to win an Oscar in the acting category. Youn can be seen on KBFD in the daily drama “No Second Chance” as the owner of Nak Won Inn who helps people in need from all walks of life.

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 25

6:40 p.m. today

Yeon Ju pretends to run into So Won at a restaurant. She tells So Won she’s still in love with him. So Won hesitates in his response. Choon Ok sees them together.

Episode 26

7:45 p.m. today

Tae Yang confronts Sun Young for harassing his mother. Sun Young tells him to ask his mother for answers. Kevin jumps in to save Tae Yang.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do-ki disguises himself as a substitute teacher after taking a job from a bullied high schooler. Contrary to his persona, he becomes a timid teacher that gets ripped off by the students.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Seung-tae’s malice grows exponentially, spurring Do-ki to carry out tough love on his students. After getting caught with illegal drugs, Seung-tae is at the mercy of Do-ki and calls on the help of his mysterious uncles.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 53-54

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-min finds himself relying on Ji-eun, believing that his dad is in a coma. Se-hoon grows more agitated as Ji-eun and Jung-min grow closer. Myung-hwa forges Moon-soo’s will and plans to take over Seorin Group as Jung-min tries to defy her.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Mi-ran learns who her birth mom is and asks Se-hoon to be with her. Myung-hwa promises Mi-ran that she’ll destroy Se-hoon, as the friction between Mi-ran and Ji-eun becomes increasingly dangerous.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seung-joo blows his top when he hears In-ah plans to open her own practice. Jae-h­wan is perplexed at Seung-joo’s escalated anger. Sae-ra is paranoid when she finds out Jae-hwan is trying to fix Han-sung’s cellphone.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Saturday

In-ah and Seung-joo run into each other at Hwaando Island. Seung-joo wonders about In-ah’s true character. Jae-hwan’s suspicion about Sae-ra’s involvement in Han-sung’s case intensifies.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.