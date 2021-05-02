comscore K-Drama: Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn featured on KBFD series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn featured on KBFD series

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for “Minari,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles.

    Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for “Minari,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to veteran actress Yuh-jung Youn for her award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in “Minari” as the eccentric grandmother Soon-ja. Youn is the first Korean to win an Oscar in the acting category. Read more

