UH’s hot-hitting Demeter drives in 6 runs again as Rainbows beat Fullerton

Dustin Demeter continued his power surge and Logan Pouelsen pitched a complete game to lead the University of Hawaii baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton today at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors won the final three in this four-game series to improve to 23-15 and 15-13 in the Big West. They have won seven of their past eight games.

Demeter went 4-for-5, including his fifth homer of the season. He drove in six runs for the second consecutive game. For the series, Demeter hit .579 with three homers and 14 RBIs. Demeter is a third baseman who has been used exclusively as the designated hitter after returning to the lineup following a foot injury.

Pouelsen hurled the ’Bows’ first complete game of the season. Pouelsen spaced seven hits but walked none and struck out eight. Of his 107 pitches, 78 were strikes or to contact. He induced 11 ground outs.

The ’Bows have a bye this coming weekend, then return to the mainland for a four-game series against Cal State Northridge.