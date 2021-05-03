Brown water advisory posted for Waimea Bay

A brown water advisory has been issued warning the public to stay out of the ocean at Waimea Bay on Oahu, the Clean Water Branch of the state Department of Health announced this afternoon.

Heavy wave action has resulted in debris and potentially harmful pollutants, such as possible pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and chemicals, running off into coastal waters, the advisory said.

It added that, while not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, “if the water is brown, stay out.”

For more information, and to subscribe to receive email brown water and beachwater bacteria advisories, click here.