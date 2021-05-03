Man, 81, dies in Kamehameha Highway crash on North Shore

Kamehameha Highway has reopened in both directions between Dole Plantation and Joseph P. Leong Highway following a two-car motor vehicle crash earlier this afternoon that killed an 81-year-old man.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it administered advanced life support on the man, who was in a white 2005 Toyota Tacoma that rolled over in the crash near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Rd. at approximately 12:30 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted across the center median and into the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway, where numerous vehicles swerved out of the way, according to Lt. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

However, the Toyota hit a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by a 32-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries in the collision and refused treatment.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved, Slayter said.

The incident was first reported around 1 p.m. Police reopened Kamehameha Highway to traffic just after 3 p.m.

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 14 at the same time last year.