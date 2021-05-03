Search continues for driver in Ewa Beach hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver in connection with a hit-and-run in Ewa Beach.

The collision occurred on Hanakahi Street just after 7:05 a.m. on April 25.

Police said a gray pickup truck was traveling east on the roadway when it overtook a white sport utility vehicle and hit the bicyclist, 38, who was traveling westbound.

Police said the pickup truck, possibly a Ford, fled the scene without the driver rendering aid.

The bicyclist was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

The pickup truck’s turn signal housing and parts of the front grill were observed at the scene.

Police have released a surveillance video image of the truck.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.