comscore Rainbow Wahine water polo team, down 5-2, rallies for the lead with less than 3 minutes to go for comeback victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine water polo team, down 5-2, rallies for the lead with less than 3 minutes to go for comeback victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PHOTO BY DERRICK TUSKAN / BIG WEST Members of the Rainbow Wahine water polo team posed with the Big West trophy after their victory.

    Members of the Rainbow Wahine water polo team posed with the Big West trophy after their victory.

  • PHOTO BY DERRICK TUSKAN / BIG WEST Hawaii’s Carmen Baringo, a junior from Spain, was pumped as she celebrated with her Rainbow Wahine teammates after they beat UC Irvine in the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship at UC San Diego’s Canyonview Aquatics Center on Sunday.

    Hawaii’s Carmen Baringo, a junior from Spain, was pumped as she celebrated with her Rainbow Wahine teammates after they beat UC Irvine in the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship at UC San Diego’s Canyonview Aquatics Center on Sunday.

Hawaii’s comeback victory on Sunday earned the Rainbow Wahine water polo team a return to the NCAA championship. Read more

