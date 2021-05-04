Hawaii logs 28 traffic-related fatalities in first 4 months of 2021

In the first four months of this year, the state of Hawaii tallied 28 traffic-related fatalities, two more than the same time period last year.

Of the 28 traffic-related fatalities the state counted from Jan. 1 to last Wednesday, nine involved motor vehicle occupants, seven involved pedestrians, 11 involved motorcycles and scooters, and one involved a bicyclist.

The majority, 17, took place on Oahu, while eight took place in Hawaii County and three on Maui County. None took place on Kauai.

Compared to the same time last year, Hawaii experienced an uptick in motorcycle accidents — 11 for the first four months of this year compared to six during the same time last year.

The year started with two pedestrian fatalities within days of one another in the urban Honolulu area, one of which was a hit-and-run.

In April, fatalities involved a solo motorcyclist fatality in Kula, Maui.

According to police, a 40-year-old man riding a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja north on Haleakala Highway crossed the center lane onto the southbound lanes. He was thrown upon impact after hitting a guardrail and pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Shane Smith-Shoemaker of Kula.

There have also been critical collisions that did not result in a fatality, including a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

On April 25, a male bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Hanakahi Street in Ewa Beach, which fled the scene without rendering aid. The bicyclist, 38, was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, and are looking for the driver of the pickup truck.

The Honolulu Police Department said unannounced, impaired driver checkpoints will continue through June 30, including, but not limited to Memorial Day and King Kamehameha Day holidays.

HPD reminds the public not to drink and drive, and that the legal drinking age is 21. Additionally, promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is considered a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

The Maui Police Department is also conducting sobriety checkpoints at various locations over the Cinco De Mayo holiday, as well as increased patrols for impaired-driving behaviors throughout the isle every weekend.

TRAFFIC-RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAII

Jan. 1 to April 28

>> City and County of Honolulu: 4 motor vehicle occupants, 6 pedestrians, 6 motorcycles/scooters, 1 bicyclist (17 total)

>> Hawaii County: 4 motor vehicle occupants, 1 pedestrian, 3 motorcycles (8 total)

>> Maui County: 1 motor vehicle occupant, 2 motorcycles/scooters (3 total)

>> Kauai County: 0