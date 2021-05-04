Off the News: Zuckerberg expands Kauai holdings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The power couple of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are enlarging their Kauai land base, paying $53 million for a 597-acre, agricultural-conservation tract that borders 700 acres they bought more than five years ago for about $100 million.

That earlier land buy sparked controversy for its legal tactics that attempted to force kamaaina landowners of smaller tracts within the property to sell their lands at auction. Zuckerberg’s new acreage, acquired from the nonprofit Waioli Corp., covers the mountain-to-sea land division of Lepeuli, which fronts Larsen’s Beach. The couple pledges to continue the conservation legacy of Lepeuli, and that’s good — but here’s a timely reminder that under Hawaii law, beaches must remain accessible to the public.

Seeking English’s seat

Competition is heating up for the appointment to fill the state Senate seat vacated by J. Kalani English, but those who are game to try should watch hawaiidemocrats.org.

That’s where an application will be posted, said Democratic Party of Hawaii Chairman Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who added that he’s heard of about 13 hopefuls. Applications are due May 13, with a selection of three candidates to be made by mid-month.

The governor makes the final call — at least until the term is up, in 2022, when the people decide.