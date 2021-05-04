comscore Off the News: Zuckerberg expands Kauai holdings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Zuckerberg expands Kauai holdings

  • Today
  • Updated 6:08 p.m.

The power couple of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are enlarging their Kauai land base, paying $53 million for a 597-acre, agricultural-conservation tract that borders 700 acres they bought more than five years ago for about $100 million. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Recognize service of public workers; North Shore sites not good for new landfill; Hiring Hanabusa an outrage for failing rail

Scroll Up