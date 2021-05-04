Pupu Box offers local chef’s favorite pau hana appetizers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Order the Pupu Box from the Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative to make chef Kealoha Domingo’s favorite pau hana appetizers. Read more

For $49, the box comes with easy-to-follow recipes and locally grown and produced ingredients portioned for four. The price also includes access to Domingo’s online cooking demonstration on June 25.

Learn to make pupu including kalo poke, which combines traditional poke flavors with Hawaii-grown taro standing in for fish; a hummus made of ulu (breadfruit), inamona and macadamia nuts; and smoked marlin dip.

The box also also includes a pint of cocktail mix made with sugar cane juice. It can be spiked with rum.

Order by June 20 at eatbreadfruit.com/collections/shop. The box will be shipped the week before the cooking demo, to be held via Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. on the 25th, though Hawaii island residents can select a local pickup option at checkout. A variety of other boxes are also available on the website, often accompanied by access to cooking demos, from $15 to $199.

The Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative was formed in 2016 to build a network of farms on Hawaii island that grow breadfruit and improve access to its products. It includes more than 70 member farms growing at least six breadfruit varieties.