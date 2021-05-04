comscore No. 6 Rainbow Wahine water polo draws No. 3 UCLA in NCAA tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 6 Rainbow Wahine water polo draws No. 3 UCLA in NCAA tournament

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A day after Hawaii captured the Big West title, the Rainbow Wahine were given the No. 6 seed in the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship and will face host UCLA in the first round. Read more

