Sports No. 6 Rainbow Wahine water polo draws No. 3 UCLA in NCAA tournament By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:47 a.m. A day after Hawaii captured the Big West title, the Rainbow Wahine were given the No. 6 seed in the National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship and will face host UCLA in the first round. The Wahine (11-1) will face the third-seeded Bruins (13-4) at 3 p.m. on May 14 at the Spieker Aquatics Complex. UH coach Maureen Cole, a UCLA graduate, led the Wahine to the program's second straight Big West title and fourth overall on Sunday. The Wahine rallied for a 9-8 win over UC Irvine in the Big West tournament final in San Diego to earn the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. USC enters the NCAA championship as the top seed, followed by Stanford, UCLA, Arizona State and Michigan. Marist faces Salem (WVa.) and Fresno State takes on Cal Lutheran in play-in matches on May 12. The tournament matches will be streamed on ncaa.com.