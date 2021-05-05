Flash flood watch issued for all islands; possible thunderstorms expected Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all Hawaiian islands, which goes into effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters are expecting a disturbance to move in from the west, which combined with another one moving in from the east, is expected to bring the potential for locally heavy rains and thunderstorms statewide during that time period.

The isles covered include Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii island.

A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, and everyone should be prepared to take action if one is issued.

Today’s forecast, meanwhile, includes increasing clouds, scattered showers for the windward and mauka areas, and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight remain mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to 67 to 72 degrees.

Moderate trades of 15 to 25 mph continue through tonight.

Surf remains below advisory levels on all sides as a northwest swell that peaked over the weekend makes an exit.

Surf on north shores lowers from 3 to 5 feet today to 1 to 3 feet on Thursday.

Surf on east shores remains at 2 to 4 feet, while surf on south and west shores remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Thursday.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, through 6 a.m. Thursday.