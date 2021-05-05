comscore Honolulu firefighters douse early morning brush fire near Punchbowl homeless camp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters douse early morning brush fire near Punchbowl homeless camp

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 pm

Honolulu firefighters responded to a brush fire near a homeless camp in the Punchbowl area early Tuesday.

Two units with eight firefighters responded to call of a brush fire in a wooded area in proximity to the 1000 block of Prospect Street at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Louise Kim McCoy, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Fire Department, said, a 911 caller reported “hearing a loud pop before he saw flames near a homeless encampment.”

From the road, firefighters hiked approximately 1,200 feet into the wooded area below the ridge as they heard loud explosions coming from where the fire broke out.

When they arrived, they observed what appeared to be a homeless encampment with large amounts of butane canisters and stove in the fire area.

Firefighters fully contained the fire at about 2:40 a.m.

