Mass COVID testing at Kauai jail yields zero positives

Mass COVID-19 testing of inmates and staff at the Kauai Community Correctional Center has yielded no positive results, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety. State officials implemented the testing after an employee at the facility tested positive for virus on Sunday.

A total of 128 inmates and 55 staff tested negative. Two tests are being redone due to problems with sample collection.

There are currently no known active COVID-19 cases within the state’s inmate population.

Nearly 2,000 Hawaii inmates, including those housed on the mainland at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona, have tested postive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The Kauai jail has had no reported outbreaks.