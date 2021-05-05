Rade Vanic is unanimous choice for Honolulu’s interim police chief

The Honolulu Police Commission voted unanimously to name assistant chief Rade Vanic as the interim chief of police effective June 1.

Vanic, a 21-year veteran of the force who leads the Administrative Bureau, was approved 6-0 by the commission in executive session.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced team of leaders in the Department. I look forward to working with the Police Commission and our officers to serve the public in the best way possible,” said Vanic, in a statement issued to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“We look for the department..and all of the officers to rally around assistant chief Vanic while he is in the interim role,” said commissioner Richard Parry.

Chief Susan Ballard announced her retirement on April 9 after 36 years with the department.

Prior to leading HPD’s Support Services Bureau, Vanic commanded the Information Technology Division and patrol District 3 (Pearl City/Waipahu). His previous assignments include the Office of the Chief, the Criminal Investigation Division, and Community Affairs Division, according to police.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police officers lauded the commission’s choice. SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu said Vanic earned the union’s respect and trust during recent contract negotiations.

“Assistant Chief Vanic is a great choice for HPD’s Interim Chief. He has a level temperament to run this department during the search for a new Chief. He knows the challenges our officers face and he has the respect of SHOPO for assisting in recent negotiations,” said Lutu.

A nationwide search conducted by an independent consulting firm will take place after the city department of human resources approves the job description, which will be posted online and printed in local and national publications for 30 days.