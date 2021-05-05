University of Hawaii fashion show is now a televised event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Due to pandemic gathering limitations, fashion students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will present their annual fashion show as a televised virtual event airing at 6 p.m. Monday on ‘Olelo 53, and 8:30 p.m. the same day on KFVE, with livestreams on ‘Olelo and Hawaii News Now’s websites.

The “Road to the Runway” presentation will feature collections from current fashion design students to include the three seniors, as well as 2020 fashion design student graduates. The runway footage was shot on smartphones by the fashion design and fashion production students.

The show will be rebroadcast on ‘Olelo 53 at 10 p.m. May 12, 4 p.m. May 16 and 11:30 a.m. May 18.

For more information, go to manoanow.org/runway.