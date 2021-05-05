Features University of Hawaii fashion show is now a televised event By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:47 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Due to pandemic gathering limitations, fashion students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will present their annual fashion show as a televised virtual event airing at 6 p.m. Monday on ‘Olelo 53, and 8:30 p.m. the same day on KFVE, with livestreams on ‘Olelo and Hawaii News Now’s websites. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Due to pandemic gathering limitations, fashion students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will present their annual fashion show as a televised virtual event airing at 6 p.m. Monday on ‘Olelo 53, and 8:30 p.m. the same day on KFVE, with livestreams on ‘Olelo and Hawaii News Now’s websites. The “Road to the Runway” presentation will feature collections from current fashion design students to include the three seniors, as well as 2020 fashion design student graduates. The runway footage was shot on smartphones by the fashion design and fashion production students. The show will be rebroadcast on ‘Olelo 53 at 10 p.m. May 12, 4 p.m. May 16 and 11:30 a.m. May 18. For more information, go to manoanow.org/runway. Previous Story On the Scene with author and retired Coast Guard Capt. Steven J. Craig