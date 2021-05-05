comscore University of Hawaii fashion show is now a televised event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

University of Hawaii fashion show is now a televised event

  • By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Due to pandemic gathering limitations, fashion students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will present their annual fashion show as a televised virtual event airing at 6 p.m. Monday on ‘Olelo 53, and 8:30 p.m. the same day on KFVE, with livestreams on ‘Olelo and Hawaii News Now’s websites. Read more

On the Scene with author and retired Coast Guard Capt. Steven J. Craig

