comscore Lawmaker apologizes for words ‘reported out of context’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmaker apologizes for words ‘reported out of context’

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Lorraine Inouye

    Lorraine Inouye

Under fire for what one Native Hawaiian group described as hate speech, Hawaii island state Sen. Lorraine Inouye issued an apology for comments she made in a television news interview and pledged to consult with Hawaiian cultural practitioners to help educate her on related issues. Read more

Previous Story
How major bills in Hawaii fared at the Capitol in 2021

Scroll Up