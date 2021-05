Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced the promotion of Sonia Chan to the newly created position of director of information services. She had been overseeing the information technology component of the HCAP Head Start program. HCAP is a nonprofit community agency that helps low-income residents achieve self- reliance.

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has announced the hiring of April Nelson as a mortgage loan originator. Nelson has nearly 20 years of experience in personal real estate transactions (home/land purchases and rentals) and five years of sales and customer service experience. Most recently, she was an account manager at Grainger.

Hawaiian Telcom has recognized Gina Amina, a 35-year company veteran, as its inaugural recipient of the President’s Award for High Performance in the Community. She is president of the Waikiki 2000 Lions Club, and she has also participated in the School Age Hearing Program.

