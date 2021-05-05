For the first time this season, the families of Gage Worsley and Patrick Gasman will get to see them play in person
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Middle blocker Patrick Gasman, whose father also will attend, got a kill against UCI on April 17.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH libero Gage Worsley, above, dug a ball against UC Irvine during a match on April 16 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
COURTESY WORSLEY FAMILY
Worsley’s mother, Christine — surrounded by Gage, left; her husband, Roger; and ex-UH player Joe — will attend Thursday’s match.
