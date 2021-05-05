For the first time this season, the families of Gage Worsley and Patrick Gasman will get to see them play in person

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> As parents of Hawaii volleyball All-Americans, Christine Worsley and John Gasman naturally missed being able to watch their sons play in person this season.

Given their occupational roles, both families understand the reasoning for being limited to tracking the Rainbow Warriors online this season.

So while observing the proper precautions, they’re among the family members of UH players convening in Ohio this week for a chance to support the Warriors in their quest for a national title.

“We wouldn’t miss it for the world,” John Gasman, father of UH middle blocker Patrick Gasman, said before he and his wife, Jean, boarded a flight from California on Tuesday.

“It’ll be limited, but we’ll be a vocal limited crowd I’m sure, because Hawaii brings the fan enthusiasm.”

At the end of a season of quiet gyms or artificial crowd noise, the Warriors will get their first chance to hear the real thing in Thursday’s NCAA tournament semifinal against UC Santa Barbara at the Covelli Center on the Ohio State campus.

The NCAA allowed limited access for supporters, with each team allotted 175 tickets for this week’s matches and attendance capped at 400 per session. The arena has a 3,700-seat capacity, but only the upper level is open to spectators and masks are required.

Christine Worsley, the mother of libero Gage Worsley, was involved in similar decisions to restrict attendance at events amid the pandemic in her role as athletic director at Diablo Valley College in Northern California.

“I’ve been in the same situation that the University of Hawaii has been in as far as, ‘How do we get sports on board, how do we do it safely for student-athletes?’ It’s a heavy lift for a university to make athletics happen in a COVID environment,” said Worsley, who oversees 17 sports at DVC.

“So as painful as it has been in terms of being a parent and not being able to go (to UH matches), I completely understand why it didn’t happen.”

With the attendance cap for the tournament and the players within the team bubble, she made plans to arrive in Columbus today, with her parents and sister also making the drive from Maryland for Thursday’s match.

“We can’t really interact with them, but at least we can be there, and we can support them, and that’s really exciting,” she said.

With the families of the team’s international players unable to attend the tournament, “we’re going to do our best to support them in absence of their parents as much as we can,” she said.

Her husband, Roger, has a commitment with his club team back in California and will be watching online along with most UH fans. A member of former UH women’s coach Dave Shoji’s staff in the early 2000s, he knows well the impact of crowd support for Hawaii teams.

“(Gage) said it’s a world of difference without fans out there,” Roger Worsley said. “The energy that he derives off the fans and the interaction from the fans was very noticeable to him.”

John Gasman said Thursday’s match will be the first time he’s seen Patrick in person at all in close to 15 months, ever since the match against BYU in Manoa that ended the 2020 season.

As an intensive care doctor, he has spent much of the past year caring for COVID-19 patients and as such is taking a careful approach to traveling to Ohio to experience Patrick’s final week as a Warrior.

“Watching it streamed, you get the commentary and the replay and all that stuff, it’s just been great,” he said. “But there’s nothing like being at a live sports event.”

Christine Worsley said the team parents have kept in communication throughout the season and are looking forward to a socially distanced reunion at the arena.

“There’s a big sense of community,” she said. “We’ve really missed seeing each other and coming to games together and being able to feed the team together. That’s a special piece of that culture at the University of Hawaii.

“The parents are just happy that (the season) happened. It’s unfortunate the kids didn’t get a full senior experience, but I think they’re reasonable and understand, and they’re just happy that they’re playing.”