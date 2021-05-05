comscore For the first time this season, the families of Gage Worsley and Patrick Gasman will get to see them play in person | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

For the first time this season, the families of Gage Worsley and Patrick Gasman will get to see them play in person

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Middle blocker Patrick Gasman, whose father also will attend, got a kill against UCI on April 17.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Middle blocker Patrick Gasman, whose father also will attend, got a kill against UCI on April 17.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH libero Gage Worsley, above, dug a ball against UC Irvine during a match on April 16 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH libero Gage Worsley, above, dug a ball against UC Irvine during a match on April 16 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • COURTESY WORSLEY FAMILY Worsley’s mother, Christine — surrounded by Gage, left; her husband, Roger; and ex-UH player Joe — will attend Thursday’s match.

    COURTESY WORSLEY FAMILY

    Worsley’s mother, Christine — surrounded by Gage, left; her husband, Roger; and ex-UH player Joe — will attend Thursday’s match.

As parents of Hawaii volleyball All-Americans, Christine Worsley and John Gasman naturally missed being able to watch their sons play in person this season. Read more

Previous Story
3 Rainbow Warriors named first team All-American

Scroll Up