Hawaii baseball team to tap its reserves

For this bye week, the University of Hawaii baseball team will catch up on some R&R — rehab and reserves.

The break might prove helpful for first baseman Alex Baeza and outfielder Scotty Scott, both of whom exited Sunday’s road game with ailments. Baeza has a hamstring issue, and Scott experienced discomfort in his elbow.

Left-hander Austin Teixeira, who has been held out for two weekends because of tenderness in his pitching triceps, appears to be healthy and poised to rejoin the rotation for next week’s road series against Cal State Northridge.

Coach Mike Trapasso plans to create game-like situations for pitchers affected by the ’Bows’ recent success. In the past eight games, the ’Bows’ starters have averaged nearly seven innings per outing. The ’Bows have used more than one reliever in a game only once during that stretch.

“We’ve pitched so well, I’ve got some arms that haven’t seen live action in about three weeks,” Trapasso said. “I want to get them extended.”

Trapasso said Tai Atkins, Dalton Renne, Aaron Ichimura and Calvin Turchin will be among the pitchers throwing between two and four innings in simulated games this week.

“I’m pretty proud of our pitching,” Trapasso said. “Our overall pitching numbers are pretty impressive considering coming into this season we were constructing basically a new staff after (Friday night starter Aaron) Davenport. (Brandon) Ross was (injured), the entire bullpen (from last year) was gone. Logan (Pouelsen) wasn’t ready yet.”

Pouelsen has impressed in back-to-back Sunday starts, with a 1.68 ERA and no walks in 15 innings. Cade Halemanu, who follows Davenport in the rotation, has a 1.72 ERA the past two starts. Overall, the ’Bows are 24th nationally in ERA (3.62), second in walks per nine innings (2.17) and seventh in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.49).

Trapasso cited Halemanu as a “great example of a guy who really works hard and is a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. He’s a guy who will make an adjustment and work tireless on it and, within a week or two, will have that adjustment done. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Halemanu is known for his changeup, but last weekend against Cal State Fullerton, his fastball topped out at 96 mph. “I still think there’s 98 in that arm,” Trapasso said. “I think that guy has a future in professional baseball.”

UH’s recent offensive production has resulted in fewer opportunities for some hitters. Jacob Igawa, an outfielder/designated hitter, did not get to bat against Fullerton. Dustin Demeter, who earned two national honors following consecutive six-RBI games, has solidified the designated hitter’s job. Freshman Safea Villaruz-Maua, who had four hits on Sunday, is earning more playing time.

“I feel for Iggy, and it’s nothing against Iggy,” Trapasso said of Igawa. “He’s an important part of our offense. Demeter has come back and really cemented that DH spot. Then you’ve got the emergence of Safea, who has continued to get better and mature as a hitter. I think this weekend was a little bit of a coming out for him. He’s really established himself as a guy ready to play every day.”

Trapasso said freshman Nainoa Cardinez is the primary backup to catcher Tyler Murray. “The last couple games he caught, he’s caught very well,” Trapasso said. “And we’re also seeing him get confidence at the plate. He’s a switch-hitting catcher who’s physical and has tools. He’s starting to come into his own.”