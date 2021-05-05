comscore Hawaii baseball team to tap its reserves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team to tap its reserves

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For this bye week, the University of Hawaii baseball team will catch up on some R&R — rehab and reserves. Read more

Previous Story
3 Rainbow Warriors named first team All-American

Scroll Up