Kamehameha girls earn ILH girls volleyball title by taking brooms to Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha girls earn ILH girls volleyball title by taking brooms to Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kamehameha girls converged on the court after beating Punahou to capture the ILH girls volleyball title at Hemmeter Fieldhouse on the Punahou campus on Tuesday.

Devin Kahahawai crushed 11 kills as Kamehameha swept Punahou 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night to win the Interscholastic League of Honolulu girls volleyball crown. Read more

