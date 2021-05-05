Kamehameha girls earn ILH girls volleyball title by taking brooms to Punahou

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Devin Kahahawai crushed 11 kills as Kamehameha swept Punahou 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night to win the Interscholastic League of Honolulu girls volleyball crown.

Kamehameha (8-2) was the regular-season runner-up, splitting the two matches with Punahou, but showed its form as a nine-time defending state champion. Maui Robins added seven kills and two blocks. Middles Moana Peaua (four kills, two blocks) and Adrianna Arquette (three kills, one block) were also instrumental in the win.

Isha Knight had two kills and played a big role with libero Sydney Sniffen against Punahou’s potent offensive attack. Senior setter Kahiau Ka‘alele had 25 assists, one block and two kills.

“We’re happy that we’re able to play our best match in the last match of the season. I couldn’t be prouder of our team. It’s a great team win for us,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “All those things we were able to do are a testament to our preparation, especially yesterday. We had a great practice. It was a great testament to show how checked in and how everybody was about success for the team and the seniors.”

Lucky-Rose Williams led Punahou with eight kills and two blocks. Belle Iosua added seven kills and setter Jaclyn Matias tallied 21 assists and four kills. Grace Fiaseu had four kills and Halo Yoshiki added three.

The visiting Warriors opened the match with a 4-1 lead, but Punahou rallied and went ahead 18-17 after two hitting errors by Kamehameha.

Punahou then committed uncharacteristic errors, including a double hit and a net violation. Robins’ block on Fiaseu gave Kamehameha a 24-20 lead.

Punahou got within 24-22 after kills by Fiaseu and Iosua, but a roof by Ka‘alele on Fiaseu’s overpass kill attempt ended the first set.

The second set was close again, but hitting errors again plagued Punahou as Kamehameha opened a 19-13 lead. The Warriors were effective from the right side as Kahahawai had seven kills in her final nine swings. Ka‘alele pushed the ball deep into the back row for another kill as the Warriors took command.

Punahou (8-2) got no closer than five points the rest of the way. Williams committed a reach-over violation at the net on the final point.

“I just want them to know we’re proud of them,” Buffanblu coach Tanya Fuamatu-Anderson said of her junior-heavy roster. “We had a good week of practice. We’ve got to get better and composing ourselves.”