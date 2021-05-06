comscore Disconnection moratorium to end May 31 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Disconnection moratorium to end May 31

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric is ending the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment on May 31. Read more

Previous Story
Homeless concerns growing in Chinatown

Scroll Up