Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of three new independent agents to its Leeward office. Read more

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of three new independent agents to its Leeward office:

>> Ola Betty previously served as a business development manager at National Tire Wholesale.

>> Johnson Mukaida most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty.

>> Brittani Stinson was working independently as a design consultant to build branding materials for small businesses including websites, logos and social media profiles before joining Coldwell.

Pacxa has announced the hiring of Jean Schneider as executive director of workforce development. Schneider previously served as associate director for sector partnerships for the University of Hawaii system. Pacxa is an IT provider and systems integrator.

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific has announced the hiring of Lori Suan as chief development officer. (An On the Move item published Tuesday in the Star-Advertiser listed the hospital incorrectly.) Suan most recently served as the director of donor relations and development for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.