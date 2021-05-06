PHOTO: Olympic Puppet Training

Olympic Puppet Training: Handlers control the giant puppet Mocco during a special training session in Takamori, Nagano Prefecture, a few weeks ago. Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers created the 33-foot puppet, which symbolizes the spirit of the Japanese people affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Mocco will travel from Tohoku to Tokyo this month and will be in place for the Games, scheduled to open in July.
