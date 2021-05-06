Vulcans lead on PacWest Hawaii Pod team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo volleyball program was awarded three selections on the PacWest’s Hawaii Pod team for women’s volleyball, led by repeat selection Bria Beale.

Kendall Kott and Ashton Jessee joined Beale on the list. Hawaii Pacific was repped by Cameryn Collie and Casey Davenport while Brooklen Pe’a and Rachel Reedy were selected from Chaminade.

Corinne Acosta of Fresno Pacific was selected the conference’s player of the year.

Hilo softball program ranked

The UH Hilo softball team is in fifth in the first NCAA West rankings, putting the Vulcans in position to reach the regional tournament beginning May 19.

UH Hilo (13-8) trails No. 1 Concordia (22-11), No. 2 Biola (17-11), No. 3 Northwest Nazarene (22-8) and No. 4 Western Washington (17-11). The Vulcans close the season today and Firday against conference rival Hawaii Pacific.

The top six teams in the final ranking, which is released May 16, go to the regional tournament.