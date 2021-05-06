Hawaii Beat | Sports Vulcans lead on PacWest Hawaii Pod team By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Hilo volleyball program was awarded three selections on the PacWest’s Hawaii Pod team for women’s volleyball, led by repeat selection Bria Beale. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Hilo volleyball program was awarded three selections on the PacWest’s Hawaii Pod team for women’s volleyball, led by repeat selection Bria Beale. Kendall Kott and Ashton Jessee joined Beale on the list. Hawaii Pacific was repped by Cameryn Collie and Casey Davenport while Brooklen Pe’a and Rachel Reedy were selected from Chaminade. Corinne Acosta of Fresno Pacific was selected the conference’s player of the year. Hilo softball program ranked The UH Hilo softball team is in fifth in the first NCAA West rankings, putting the Vulcans in position to reach the regional tournament beginning May 19. UH Hilo (13-8) trails No. 1 Concordia (22-11), No. 2 Biola (17-11), No. 3 Northwest Nazarene (22-8) and No. 4 Western Washington (17-11). The Vulcans close the season today and Firday against conference rival Hawaii Pacific. The top six teams in the final ranking, which is released May 16, go to the regional tournament. Previous Story Baltimore’s John Means throws MLB’s 3rd no-hitter of the season against the Seattle Mariners