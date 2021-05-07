Off the News: Don’t bring COVID home from Vegas

The lure of Las Vegas is strong for Hawaii residents, so news that some casinos on The Strip are now allowed to open at 100% capacity is likely making many happy. But it also can be a point of concern. After all, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas — namely COVID-19 infection.

Hawaii residents visiting “the Ninth Island” — or any other mainland destination — will need to be diligent about masking, social distancing and handwashing, especially at indoor venues. And while flying-home protocols might be a hassle, with pretravel COVID testing still required in lieu of quarantine, Hawaii’s Safe Travels policy does provide an added layer of protection for our islands.

Help getting on broadband internet

The pandemic has taught folks the importance of broadband internet, and now there’s help for those struggling to afford it: discounts on service and purchasing a net device.

It expires “when funds are exhausted or six months after the Health and Human Services secretary declares the end of the COVID-19 health emergency.” Uncertainty over when that will be means it’s best to take advantage of the program quickly. Online applications are starting Wednesday; see GetEmergencyBroadband.org.