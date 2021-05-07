comscore Redevelopment vision fleshed out for Aloha Stadium, homes, retail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Redevelopment vision fleshed out for Aloha Stadium, homes, retail

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

On Thursday the state agency managing Aloha Stadium voted to approve demolishing the existing stadium before a new facility opens. Read more

