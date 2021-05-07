Hawaii football team defense ahead of the game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As University of Hawaii students prepare for final-exam week, the football team’s defense already has earned high marks this semester.

“This spring,” said Trent Figg, associate head coach with the defense, “the guys got everything we’re going to to do scheme-wise.”

Figg’s role expanded from chief of staff, where he was involved in day-to-day operations, to an on-field coaching position assisting head coach Todd Graham. Graham, who oversees all areas of the program, is the primary play-caller on defense.

The Rainbow Warriors have improved significantly from last year, Graham’s first as UH head coach, following 10 weeks of strength/conditioning drills and 15 spring practices. The pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s spring training, a 17-week break from on-campus workouts, and a shortened preseason training.

“This was our first spring practices we were able to have together,” Figg said. “We didn’t get it last spring. That was the biggest thing. We were able to start from ground zero fundamentally, and we were able to get a lot of great work in. We got our 15 full practices in. Our guys improved dramatically from a scheme and from a fundamental standpoint. The most important thing was coming together as a team. I think our guys practiced really hard, and loved being around each other, and genuinely enjoyed playing football.”

The final practice of spring training was a week ago. With finals next week, the Warriors are on a break from organized football activities. The offseason conditioning program will begin on May 24.

During signing periods in December and February, the Warriors received written commitments from 13 defensive players. The goal was to add linemen around nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, improve the pass rush, and build depth in the secondary. The recruits who are still completing academic work at their current schools will not receive UH’s defensive material until they arrive in Honolulu this summer.

“The most important thing is they come in and get oriented quickly on how things work here, and put their head down, and get to work,” Figg said. “That’s the most important thing when you bring transfers in here, that they understand our culture when they get here, and they become part of this team.”

Eugene Ford, a safety and co-captain, is expected to be medically cleared to practice this summer. Ford suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the 2020 season.