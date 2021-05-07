comscore ILH rivals Kamehameha Warriors and Saint Louis Crusaders make memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

ILH rivals Kamehameha Warriors and Saint Louis Crusaders make memories

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Tai Brezeal of Saint Louis and Kamehameha’s Kyle Lee went up for a pass during Thursday’s scrimmage.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tai Brezeal of Saint Louis and Kamehameha’s Kyle Lee went up for a pass during Thursday’s scrimmage.

The gentle rain of Kapalama Heights began to fall Thursday as the Kamehameha Warriors and Saint Louis Crusaders greeted each other after one of the most anticipated scrimmages imaginable. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps its way into NCAA title game

Scroll Up