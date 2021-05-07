ILH rivals Kamehameha Warriors and Saint Louis Crusaders make memories

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The gentle rain of Kapalama Heights began to fall Thursday as the Kamehameha Warriors and Saint Louis Crusaders greeted each other after one of the most anticipated scrimmages imaginable.

Just minutes earlier, the two historic rivals were happy to physically punish each other on every snap of a 90-minute controlled scrimmage at Kunuiakea Stadium on Kamehameha’s Kapalama campus. There was no score kept on the scoreboard, no public address announcer to identify playmakers.

The teams played in full uniforms, however, and the intensity — and execution — were top flight considering all that the players have been through in the past year-plus of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Louis’ 6-foot-4 junior quarterback, AJ Bianco, launched an early touchdown pass. Later, Kamehameha senior Jonah Yuen found a promising, speedy sophomore, Chavis Lee, on a post route for the Warriors’ first touchdown. Big hits by Kamehameha, embracing coach Abu Ma‘afala’s “No Fefe (fear)” mantra.

But at the end of a physical battle, there were handshakes and hugs between the teams. Senior year of football was not normal, but it was and is appreciated.

Andrew-Lee Smith and Yuen have played together since they were 6.

“We played for an I-9 team H1 Dawgz,” said Smith, who will play fullback at Olivet Nazarene next season. “The thing I’ll remember most about this night is playing with my brothers one last time and, most importantly, is getting one last handoff from this guy. Working hard with my teammates. It’s definitely something I’ll remember for my lifetime.

Yuen and his teammates, and many of the players at Kamehameha, Saint Louis, Punahou and ‘Iolani, have worked out continuously on and off campus through the offseason. The strangest of offseasons. Yuen hasn’t forgotten online conference meetings and studying the playbook into the late hours.

“What I’m going to remember most about tonight is our team coming out and executing almost to perfection after months and months over Zoom and on the field,” Yuen said. “It’s night and day. It’s way different laying in bed and looking at your playbook and coaches telling you what’s going on than when you’re on the field.”

Parents were stoked about the scrimmage, too. Kamehameha and Saint Louis parents were permitted to attend, sitting masked and socially distanced in the bleachers. Prior to the scrimmage, the Warriors had a senior-night style ceremony for players and parents.

“We heard that they were working on this maybe a month ago. Two weeks ago, we heard it was official,” said Natalia Sandobal, Yuen’s mother.

“At first it was two people, then it was four,” said Joseph Yuen, father of Jonah. “We had the wellness check. The scrimmage was good. At least the kids got to play.”

“I’m glad there was something,” Sandobal said.

“I wish there was more,” Joseph Yuen said. “But it is what it is, I guess, yeah?”

Makanani and Richard Rivera watched their son, Kama, play for Saint Louis.

“It’s about time,” Richard Rivera said before laughing.

“We just found out we could watch today,” Makanani Rivera said.

“Oh yeah, we were happy,” Richard Rivera said.

“It was a disadvantage for them not to have football, pretty much. We’re kind of over COVID already. It’s time to get back at it,” Makanani Rivera said.

Kama, they said, plans to study fire science at HCC and become a fireman.

Even cheerleaders, on Kamehameha’s sideline, were part of this final football experience of the 2020-21 year.

“Tonight, I liked how we were able to get some parents in here to watch everyone,” senior Alalaua Park said. “I”m really going to miss the jokes we make on this team because these girls are funny.”

Saint Louis assistant coach Tupu Alualu has seen the effort by the Crusaders, pod style, away from campus. The weight room has been closed throughout.

“It’s been an up and down road for them, practicing since October. They’ve been (working out) with Michael Lafaele and Ikaika (Athletics), the D-line, the linebackers, Nick Herbig, Jordan Botelho. And the offensive line also works out with them, so we kind of kept ourselves in shape, in a way, but coaches had to take kids in their own hands and kind of do their own workout since we couldn’t practice together. It was kind of weird, but I’m happy to ride this out,” Alualu said.

Ma‘afala enjoyed the closeness of his team, grinding through months without games.

“We’ve been together since October, November. The blessing of COVID was when they came here on campus and practiced, they didn’t spend any of their mental or emotional energy elsewhere on campus. They were able to come here and focus on each other. They did a great job. It’s all the kids. They pulled together. They understand what it means to be a team,” he said. “We told our seniors that as you move on, remember that feeling, and our underclassmen, that’s what we’ve got to keep going after and keep pushing for.”