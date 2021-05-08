comscore Aiea’s youth stops Campbell in OIA baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aiea’s youth stops Campbell in OIA baseball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea’s DJ Akiyama bumps fists with the first base coach after an RBI single against the Campbell Sabers during the fifth inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea’s DJ Akiyama hit an RBI single against Campbell during the fifth inning on Friday.

DJ Akiyama went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Aiea rallied to edge Campbell 8-6 on Friday afternoon at the Sabers’ field. Read more

