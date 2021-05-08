Cal State Fullerton sweeps Hawaii softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal State Fullerton struck first in the opener of a softball doubleheader with Hawaii and pulled away late in the second game to complete a sweep on Friday at Anderson Family Field in Fullerton, Calif.

Daisy Munoz’s three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning sent the Big West-leading Titans to a 5-0 win in the first game of a conference series with the Rainbow Wahine. Senior right-hander Sophie Frost struck out seven and gave up seven hits in the shutout.

Cal State Fullerton led 4-0 after two innings in the second game and UH closed to 5-3 on a solo home run by Dallas Millwood in the fifth inning and a two-run blast by Nawai Kaupe in the top of the sixth. But Cal State Fullerton scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the inning to finish off an 11-3 victory. Dani Martinez held UH to three hits in a complete-game win.

UH (11-15, 10-11 Big West) and Cal State Fullerton (36-12, 20-0) conclude the series with another doubleheader today.

Vulcans top HPU in regular-season finale

The UH Hilo softball team ended the regular season on a positive note, taking down Hawaii Pacific 9-1 in six innings.

The Vulcans were fueled by 13 hits, with two each from Kiarra Lincoln, Markie Okamoto, Skylar Thomas, Nikki Zielinski, Kamalaei Labasan and Angel Prewitt. Zielinski scored thrice, while Labasan drove in two runs. Prewitt picked up a collegiate career-high four RBIs.

The 16-8 Vulcans will now head to next week’s PacWest Conference Pod AQ Series in San Rafael, Calif., where they will take on NorCal Champ and host Dominican, and SoCal Champ Concordia in a round robin series, with the winner earning the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA West Region tournament in Irvine Calif., May 19-21.