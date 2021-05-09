comscore Column: Mother-daughter simpatico at Makaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Mother-daughter simpatico at Makaha

  • By Vicky Heldreich Durand
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

My mother was 41 and I was 14. We were 27 years apart, but we were equally seduced by the challenge of the waves, the power of the ocean, and a never-ending quest for adventure. Read more

