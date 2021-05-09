Chaminade, University of Hawaii West Oahu celebrate their newest graduates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two Oahu college campuses celebrated their newest graduates in different ways Saturday.

More than 350 University of Hawaii West Oahu students received degrees this spring, with nearly 170 of them participating in a drive-thru celebration. Graduates received baccalaureate degrees in fields ranging from business administration and education to cybersecurity and creative media. Certificates were handed out for programs including applied forensic anthropology and disaster preparedness and emergency management. A virtual commencement ceremony featured the Na Lehua ‘Ula Alumni Award honoring Glenn Medeiros, Saint Louis School president.

Chaminade University hosted its first in-person graduation events in over a year at its Kaimuki campus, with a morning ceremony honoring those receiving degrees from the schools of Business and Communication; Humanities, Arts and Design; Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Nursing and Health Professions, and an afternoon event for those graduating from the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences.