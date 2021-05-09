Chaminade, University of Hawaii West Oahu celebrate their newest graduates
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY
Chaminade University hosted its first in-person graduation events in over a year at its Kaimuki campus with two private ceremonies open to graduates and limited guests.
-
COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY
Chaminade University hosted its first in-person graduation events in over a year at its Kaimuki campus with two private ceremonies open to graduates and limited guests.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree