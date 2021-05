Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Born and raised on Maui, Kala‘e Camarillo comes from an extended family of talented musicians. Read more

“Be Like You”

Kala‘e Camarillo

(no label)

Born and raised on Maui, Kala‘e Camarillo comes from an extended family of talented musicians. The list includes his brother, Kamaka Camarillo, his father, Rama Camarillo, and his grandfather, George Camarillo. Lehua Kalima is an aunt and the late Jesse Kalima, a great-uncle. Two of his cousins — Lito Arkangel and Jesse Gregorio Jr. — are also professional musicians. A third, Dane Lum Ho, was his partner in winning a statewide high school “Band Champ” contest in 2009; the win earned them the opportunity to play as the opening act for America and the Stylistics here.

More recently, Kala‘e and Kamaka Camarillo were recognized last year for their musical talent when they won Na Hoku Hanohano Awards as solo artists. Kamaka won the R&B category, Kala‘e won for the best contemporary acoustic album. Their father is a finalist for contemporary acoustic album this year.

Kala‘e originally wrote “Be Like You” as a Mother’s Day gift for his mother but decided to share it in honor of all beloved mothers. The lyrics express the feelings of countless lucky people in Hawaii, on the mainland and beyond.

“How can I repay you, for time you sacrificed?” he asks. Wondering how he could ever be like his mother (“an angel in disguise”) he promises that he’ll try.

“I love you, Mom.”

Camarillo accompanies himself on acoustic guitar. Veteran recording artist/studio engineer Imua Garza backs him on bass, drums/percussion, electric guitar and organ.

Go to kalaecamarillo.com.