comscore ‘Iolani outlasts Kamehameha in ILH softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani outlasts Kamehameha in ILH softball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda sent this ball to left field for a single that scored the game-winning run with two outs in the seventh against Kamehameha on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda sent this ball to left field for a single that scored the game-winning run with two outs in the seventh against Kamehameha on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda (3) is mobbed by teammates after her game winning RBI against the Kamehameha Warriors during the seventh inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Milla Fukuda (3) is mobbed by teammates after her game winning RBI against the Kamehameha Warriors during the seventh inning.

Milla Fukuda singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Kaylee Matsuda from third base as ‘Iolani outlasted Kamehameha 7-6 in the semifinals of the ILH softball playoffs Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up