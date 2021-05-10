comscore Editorial: Care homes need closer oversight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Care homes need closer oversight

The revocation of a license for an elder-care facility is a thankfully rare occurrence, according to the state Health Department. Even so, the way it played out at Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside serves as a cautionary tale for such facilities and for state regulators, who must factor in and address the potential shock to the residents and their families. Read more

