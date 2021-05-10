Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii surfers fall short in Australia By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Margaret River Pro, held in Margaret River, Australia, entered the men’s and women’s quarterfinal stages with three Hawaii surfers vying for event victory. Heading into each bracket’s final two rounds, all three Hawaii surfers were out of the competition. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Margaret River Pro, held in Margaret River, Australia, entered the men’s and women’s quarterfinal stages with three Hawaii surfers vying for event victory. Heading into each bracket’s final two rounds, all three Hawaii surfers were out of the competition. North Shore’s John John Florence, event favorite at the Australian leg, suffered a knee injury during a round of 16 heat. He managed to finish the heat but felt that something was off with his knee. Florence announced on Saturday that he would be withdrawing from the WSL event. He also withdrew from the upcoming Rip Curl Rottnest Search, instead returning to Oahu to focus on recovering for the Tokyo Olympics. After upsetting world no. 1 Gabriel Medina of Brazil in the round of 16, Honolulu’s Seth Moniz headed to the quarterfinals to take on South Africa’s Matthew McGillivray. He scored a 9.73 on his best two runs of the heat, which proved not to be enough to topple McGillivray’s 15.43, ending Moniz’s run in the event. He finished in fifth place in the men’s bracket. On the women’s side, Honolulu’s Carissa Moore took on Australian Stephanie Gilmore in heat two of the women’s semifinal. A strong 12.00 for current WSL No. 1 Moore wasn’t enough to put her over WSL No. 5 Gilmore, who scored a narrow victory with a score of 12.24 to advance to the women’s final. Moore finished at third place in the women’s bracket. Previous Story Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders