Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii surfers fall short in Australia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Margaret River Pro, held in Margaret River, Australia, entered the men’s and women’s quarterfinal stages with three Hawaii surfers vying for event victory. Heading into each bracket’s final two rounds, all three Hawaii surfers were out of the competition. Read more

