Calendar
Today
VOLLEYBALL
OIA boys: McKinley at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Kaliua at Aiea, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—teams TBA (2 games); 3:30 p.m., at CORP 1; 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.
OIA: Pearl City vs. Castle, time TBA, location TBD.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Single Elimination Tournament—5/6 winner vs. 1seed, location tba, 3/4 winner vs. 2seed, location tba; both games begin at 4 p.m.
OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Mililani at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kahuku at Radford, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: Championships—field events (trials and finals) at 3:30 p.m., running events (trials and finals) at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—G1 winner vs. 1seed, G2 winner vs. G3 winner, time and location tba.
OIA boys: Waianae at Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Radford at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Leilehua at Waialua, 6 p.m.
Air riflery
ILH
Friday
Varsity
Punahou 2,168
Mid-Pacific 2,202
High Shooter
Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 368
Mid-Pacific: Kylie Murakami 376
Junior Varsity
Punahou 2,122
Mid-Pacific 1,868
High Shooter
Punahou: Avery Chung 365
Mid-Pacific: Megan Ho 331
Softball
ILH
‘Iolani 7, Kamehameha 6
Kamehameha 211 000 2 — 6 12 3
‘Iolani 002 310 1 — 7 8 1
W—A. Agbayani. L—M. Rabe.
Leading Hitters—Kamehameha: K. Higa 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI; N. Donahue 2 hits, 2 RBI; D. Lum 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; D. Lum 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; K. Kamoku 2 hits, 2 runs. ‘Iolani: K. Matsuda 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI; A. Agbayani 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; A. Capello 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; M. Ichimura 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; M. Fukuda 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; L. Tilton 1 hit, 1 RBI.
Baseball
ILH
Punahou 6, ‘Iolani 4
Volleyball
ILH
Hanalani def. Hanalani 10-25, 25-16, 25-21
Hawaii Baptist def. Sacred Hearts 25-13, 25-14
Damien def. La Pietra 25-7, 25-12
Baseball
ILH
Punahou 6, ‘Iolani 4
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.