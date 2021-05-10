Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: McKinley at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Kaliua at Aiea, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Single Elimination Tournament—teams TBA (2 games); 3:30 p.m., at CORP 1; 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

OIA: Pearl City vs. Castle, time TBA, location TBD.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Single Elimination Tournament—5/6 winner vs. 1seed, location tba, 3/4 winner vs. 2seed, location tba; both games begin at 4 p.m.

OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Mililani at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kahuku at Radford, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championships—field events (trials and finals) at 3:30 p.m., running events (trials and finals) at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament—G1 winner vs. 1seed, G2 winner vs. G3 winner, time and location tba.

OIA boys: Waianae at Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Radford at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Pearl City at Nanakuli, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Mililani, 5 p.m.; Leilehua at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Air riflery

ILH

Friday

Varsity

Punahou 2,168

Mid-Pacific 2,202

High Shooter

Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 368

Mid-Pacific: Kylie Murakami 376

Junior Varsity

Punahou 2,122

Mid-Pacific 1,868

High Shooter

Punahou: Avery Chung 365

Mid-Pacific: Megan Ho 331

Softball

ILH

‘Iolani 7, Kamehameha 6

Kamehameha 211 000 2 — 6 12 3

‘Iolani 002 310 1 — 7 8 1

W—A. Agbayani. L—M. Rabe.

Leading Hitters—Kamehameha: K. Higa 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI; N. Donahue 2 hits, 2 RBI; D. Lum 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; D. Lum 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; K. Kamoku 2 hits, 2 runs. ‘Iolani: K. Matsuda 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI; A. Agbayani 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; A. Capello 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; M. Ichimura 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; M. Fukuda 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; L. Tilton 1 hit, 1 RBI.

Baseball

ILH

Punahou 6, ‘Iolani 4

Volleyball

ILH

Hanalani def. Hanalani 10-25, 25-16, 25-21

Hawaii Baptist def. Sacred Hearts 25-13, 25-14

Damien def. La Pietra 25-7, 25-12

Baseball

ILH

Punahou 6, ‘Iolani 4