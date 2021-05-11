1 dead after head-on crash near Kona on Hawaii island

One person is dead after a head-on crash today on Queen Kaahumanu Highway in Kona.

Hawaii County police say a female was operating a Subaru station wagon and heading northbound near the 86-mile marker on Queen Kaahumanu Highway just after 11 a.m. today when she crossed the center line and collided with a white semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The woman was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death, and her name will not be released until positive identification is made.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway is currently closed between the 86 and 87 mile markers as police continue to investigate the collision.