Police identify suspect, 38, in Kunia freeway murder case

Honolulu police have identified a 38-year-old male suspect in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man on the H-1 freeway in March.

Gerald “Jerry” Waialae died March 7 after he was involved in an altercation with another man. Police classified the case as second-degree murder.

Police responded to the eastbound lanes of the freeway in the Kunia area at about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they observed Waialae unresponsive in the driver’s seat. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported two men exchanging words while driving. At some point, they stopped and exited their vehicles. Police said a physical altercation ensued.

Shortly after, Waialae returned to his vehicle and the other man fled in a silver or gray vehicle. Waialae drove a short distance before he became unresponsive. The Medical Examiner’s Office has released a cause and manner of death for Waialae.

Through an investigation, the suspect has been identified, police said Monday. He fled the state shortly after the altercation and has not returned.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The case is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.