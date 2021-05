Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s been a recent resurgence when it comes to the restaurant brunch scene, and to say I’m thrilled is an understatement. While some restaurants launched brand-new menus, others have changed theirs or extended their hours. The brunch menus below are available on Sundays only.

Look for the second serving of this series in the next issue of Crave on May 19.

Off the Wall Craft Beer & Wine

For brunch, expect everything from steak and eggs ($22) to fruit parfaits ($8) — but the blonde ale crepes ($14) are my favorite. The huevos divorciados ($14), meanwhile, include two poached eggs, roasted tomatillo, salsa roja and smoked pork belly on yellow corn arepas. You can also select dishes from the lunch/dinner menu, like papas bravas ($9) and beef empanadas ($11).

South Shore Market

1170 Auahi St. Ste. 140

808~593~2337

Sunday Brunch, 9 a.m.~2 p.m.

offthewallhawaii.com

@otwhawaii

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi – Waikiki

If you want something unique, order the caviar and lobster eggs Benedict ($29), or the open-face seafood omelet ($28) with shrimp, scallops, crab, peas, arugula and roasted tomatoes.

Looking for something flavorful but filling? The blackened ahi tartine ($24) features sourdough topped with a creamy avocado spread, 24-hour roasted tomatoes, pickled onions and generous slices of blackened ahi.

Brunch special cocktails (all $8) include the tropical fizz, a POG blend with sparkling wine; yuzu ginger shandy with Big Wave Golden Ale; and michelada with a housemade Bloody Mary blend.

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. No. 322

808-924-1849

Sunday Brunch,

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

royyamaguchi.com/eatinghouse1849-waikiki

@eatinghouse1849