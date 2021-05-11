New menus are par for the course
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:46 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
NADINE KAM
Beef carpaccio
Island mix greens, yuzu soy vinaigrette, truﬄe aioli, Parmesan
NADINE KAM
Pan-seared diver scallops with truffled sweet pea puree
-
NADINE KAM
King crab supplement ($36, half-pound; $60, pound)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree