Tlacuaches 808: A Waikiki welcome

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, which is how food truck Tlacuaches 808 got its start — and how it got its name. The brainchild of owners-operators Jesse Ramirez and Mario Bonilla, the mobile eatery — known for everything from chilaquiles to pastrami melts — came to be after the duo’s former employers closed their restaurant after more than two decades in business.

“We needed a platform to get started in which we thought could withstand a pandemic environment,” shares Bonilla, who adds that “tlacuaches” is the Nahuatl word for opossum. “This marsupial is a survivor. It’s our spirit animal!”

Launched in Kakaako late last year, this food truck has garnered a following since rolling up to the curb next to Imperial Plaza. However, limited parking and constant construction prompted Ramirez and Bonilla to move and reopen along Lauula Street in Waikiki.

So, what’s good on the menu? Bonilla recommends the carnitas plate ($15.95), which features delectable slow-cooked pork that’s grilled with fresh onions. Get it with pinto beans and rice, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas, and red and green salsa on the side.

Another popular choice is the signature Tlacuaches sandwich ($15.95) that comes with carved roast beef, pastrami, and turkey with cheese and grilled onions. It wouldn’t be a Tlacuaches sandwich without fries, and the food truck serves its up with classic BBQ sauce.

All sandwiches can be made zarape-style (wrapped in a flour tortilla), and you can get it with “eagle powers,” aka with an egg ($1.50 additional charge).

No visit to the food truck would be complete without trying birria tacos, Tlacuaches-style ($15.95). Expect four crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and cheese — all topped with onions, cilantro, lettuce, and red and green salsa — and served with consommé.

No matter the protein you’re craving, the birria sampler has them all — chicken, ground beef, pork and shredded beef. Finish with an agua fresca featuring flavors like horchata, lychee, jackfruit and more.

Oh, and if you’re still wondering how to pronounce Tlacuaches, make sure to ask either Bonilla or Ramirez when you place your order or pick it up in person.

Tlacuaches 808

2152 Lauula St., Waikiki

808-797-7784

tlacuaches808.com

Instagram: @tlacuaches808

How to pay: cash, all credits cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Venmo

How to order: through BiteSquad, phone, online