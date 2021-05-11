Tlacuaches 808: A Waikiki welcome
- By Nicole Monton
May 11, 2021
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
These Guys Are On A Roll
Tlacuaches 808 owners-operators Jesse Ramirez and Mario Bonilla welcome one and all to their new location in Waikiki.
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Birria mac and cheese ($16.95), and Tlacuaches-style birria tacos ($15.95)
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Kalua plate ($15.95) with dragon fruit agua fresca ($4)
