CVS offers COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 in Hawaii

CVS Health said today it will begin taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15 at select Longs Drugs pharmacies in Hawaii following clearance from federal authorities.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available for this age group at 15 CVS pharmacies across Hawaii, with the first shots available on Thursday. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, CVS said, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability, but walk-ins are also accepted.

Once the patient’s age is provided online, the CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health, in a news release. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in the long-term care and retail setting, and will be offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

In Hawaii, the COVID-19 vaccines are available at up to 70 Longs Drugs locations.