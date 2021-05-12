comscore Man holds cashier at gunpoint in Maili store | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man holds cashier at gunpoint in Maili store

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • May 12, 2021

An unidentified male held a cashier at gunpoint at a Maili store Wednesday morning in a first-degree robbery case.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 11:30 a.m. the suspect entered the store and pulled out the gun from a duffel bag he was wearing.

He pointed the gun at the cashier, a 25-year-old woman, and demanded money, but the cashier said she didn’t know how to open the cash register.

The suspect then fled.

No other information was provided.

