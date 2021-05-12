Man holds cashier at gunpoint in Maili store

An unidentified male held a cashier at gunpoint at a Maili store Wednesday morning in a first-degree robbery case.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that around 11:30 a.m. the suspect entered the store and pulled out the gun from a duffel bag he was wearing.
He pointed the gun at the cashier, a 25-year-old woman, and demanded money, but the cashier said she didn’t know how to open the cash register.
The suspect then fled.
No other information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.