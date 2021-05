Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I write to follow up on your excellent article on “government” land that was released but not offered to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL) (“Promised land,” Star-Advertiser, May 7), as well as recent articles on the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium.

As I recall, the U. S. Navy released the land under and around the stadium as long as it was used for public purposes. Now we see efforts by the state and developers to use the site for private (for profit)-public partnerships. Was this land ever offered to DHHL, and if not, why do we not offer it now? It is time we met our obligations to Native Hawaiians.

Jack Gillmar

Palolo Valley

Glad when we can see smiling faces once more

This last weekend, after 14 months, I returned to my part-time position at Windward Mall Regal Cinemas. My main duty is to stand near the front entrance and greet the guests as they come in, scan their online tickets, and answer questions.

I understand that, at this time, masks are necessary, but I realized that one thing I really miss is seeing people smile. People coming to a movie are usually happy, and sometimes you can tell from their eyes that they are smiling behind their mask, but it’s not quite the same.

I’ll be glad when we can dispel the masks and see those smiling faces again.

S. Rick Crump

Kaneohe

Mayor’s appearance a disappointment

It was very nice to see the new mayor make an appearance at the May 6 Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board meeting. More of these appearances from elected officials are encouraged.

However, the mayor only allotted until 6:25 p.m. for this event. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. and, after brief presentations from the fire and police departments — who are required to go first so they can return to their duties — there was only about seven minutes for the mayor’s presentation and Q&A.

The mayor’s words did offer some comfort to the district, which suffers greatly from problems related to homelessness and violent crime. But his unwillingness to devote more than 10 minutes to the appearance, and taking very few questions, sent a mixed message to the community, which feels unfairly neglected by previous administrations, and now wonders if we should expect more of the same.

Kevin McDonald

Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board

Strong women most likely to get things done

Years ago, David Shapiro theorized that U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono lost the governor’s race because she spent too much time attending women’s conferences. Then, when she was running for the U.S. Senate after three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, he called her “light hitting” and claimed that the power establishment was backing her only for the lack of a stronger candidate.

Perhaps Shapiro would have a better understanding of women politicians if he read Hirono’s book, “Heart of Fire.”

Margaret Thatcher was quoted as saying: “If you need something said, ask a man. If you need something done, ask a woman.”

The good old boys have made a gigantic mess of the rail project and it will take strong women to clean it up. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board made the exact right decisions in choosing Lori Kahikina and Colleen Hanabusa.

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

Use federal antitrust act to break up Facebook

On May 15, 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court, applying the Sherman Trust Act, broke up Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey into 34 companies because it was ruled a monopoly. The same reason for that action should be applied to Facebook. Facebook exercised its power by prohibiting Donald Trump from expressing his views on Joe Biden’s actions as president.

Facebook uses an oversight board of 20 members to give it cover for such action. The board is comprised of 15 foreigners and five Americans. Other countries of the world don’t have the same freedom of speech as we have, so they can’t possibly be qualified to determine what should be allowed — especially when the subject is American politics.

The board providing cover for Facebook’s actions should not exempt the company from being broken up using the Sherman Antitrust Act.

William Reynolds

Kapolei

Democrats shine light on reality of racism

John Fernie demonized the Democratic Party for trying to call attention to 400 years of white supremacy, racism and exclusion for people of color in America (“Today’s Democrats more Marxist in their outlook,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 6). Perhaps he does- n’t like it that the time has finally come to face up to the real history of our nation, not the white revisionist one.

John Kitchen

Kona

