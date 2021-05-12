comscore 5 men charged in preying on kids online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 men charged in preying on kids online

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Five more alleged child sex solicitors were charged as a result of an ongoing statewide sting that brings to 15 the number of suspects arrested since March 13. Read more

