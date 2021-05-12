5 men charged in preying on kids online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Five more alleged child sex solicitors were charged as a result of an ongoing statewide sting that brings to 15 the number of suspects arrested since March 13.

A multi-agency effort dubbed Operation Keiki Shield East Hawai‘i was conducted Thursday to Saturday by officers and agents with the Hawaii Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

To date, Operation Keiki Shield, a collaboration of county, state and federal law enforcement focused on people who use the internet to lure children into sex acts, has resulted in 29 arrests and 16 convictions since 2019.

“The people of Hawai‘i, and most especially our children, are safer when state law enforcement agencies partner with our county and federal counterparts,” said Attorney General Clare E. Connors in a statement. “The Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is such a partnership, and this joint operation demonstrates our continued commitment to identifying and prosecuting child predators in our communities by working together.”

Nolan O. Tallet, 45, Kanani Ikaika Perreira-Yurong, 31, and Joseph Michael Powell, 36, all claiming Hilo addresses, and Sonny Eugenio Puerto, 28, from Kurtistown, were charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child, a Class B felony, and their bail was set at $50,000.

Marshall K. Baji, 31, of Naalehu was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child, promoting pornography for minors, promoting minor-produced sexual images, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, promotion of a detrimental drug, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, place to keep ammunition, loaded firearm on highway, permit to acquire and registration mandatory (for a firearm).

Baji was released on his own recognizance.

“HSI Honolulu is committed to arresting and prosecuting those who commit crimes against our keiki,” said John F. Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations. “We are happy to work with our partners at the Hawaii Police Department and state level by providing the necessary resources to not only get these predators off the streets, but most importantly provide assistance to the victims.”

Kelden B.A. Waltjen, prosecuting attorney for Hawaii County, credited Hawaii police detectives Gavin Kagimoto, Aaron Carvalho, B.J. Sagon, Patrick Aurello and Corinna McLellan for their work identifying the suspects and leading the investigations that led to their arrests. Deputy prosecuting attorneys Sylvia Wan and Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala are handling the cases for Hawaii County, he said.

“Protecting our keiki from sexual predators is a top priority of our Office. Operation Keiki Shield is a collaborative effort by the Hawai‘i Island law enforcement community along with State and Federal partners to prevent child sexual exploitation and abuse. Our Office is committed to seeking justice for these egregious offenses to the fullest extent of the law,” Waltjen said in a statement.

On Maui, 10 men were arrested March 13-15 as part of the ongoing operation run by Connors’ office.